UISD uniform grace period set to expire next week

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Last month, officials with United ISD gave parents a grace period to find uniforms that work with their dress code.

This decision came after school officials learned parents could not find uniform items on the shelves due to supply shortages.

The grace period is set to expire one week from today Tuesday, September 20. After September 20, students will have to be in compliance with the standardized dress code.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.