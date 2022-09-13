Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

UISD uniform grace period set to expire next week

UISD high school dress code awaits approval
UISD high school dress code awaits approval(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Last month, officials with United ISD gave parents a grace period to find uniforms that work with their dress code.

This decision came after school officials learned parents could not find uniform items on the shelves due to supply shortages.

The grace period is set to expire one week from today Tuesday, September 20. After September 20, students will have to be in compliance with the standardized dress code.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35 causes closures
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35 causes closures
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos
Jury selection underway for man accused of 2019 murder
Alfonso Poncho Casso announces bid for Laredo Mayor
Alfonso Poncho Casso announces bid for Laredo Mayor
Funding for Iturbide Street Sign gets approved
Funding for Iturbide Street Sign gets approved

Latest News

Webb County Sheriff’s Office to implement program to keep students safe
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to implement program to keep students safe
VMT raises awareness on Childhood Cancer
2019 Murder trial begins
Trial begins for man accused of breaking into ranch and shooting man to death
25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos
Trial begins for man accused of breaking into ranch and shooting man to death