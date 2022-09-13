Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

VMT raises awareness on Childhood Cancer

VMT raises awareness on Childhood Cancer
VMT raises awareness on Childhood Cancer(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Each year over 1,000 children, teens, and those younger than 20 years are diagnosed with cancer in Texas.

A Laredo school is making sure to spread awareness on that topic. September is designated as Childhood Cancer Awareness month. This week, Vidal M. Trevino School will hold several events to support those fighting it.

On Tuesday, they placed gold ribbons on the fence around the school. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, nearly 20% of children diagnosed will not survive it.

The school said it’s important to show their support and highlight the early signs to stop the spread of it.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35 causes closures
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35 causes closures
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos
Jury selection underway for man accused of 2019 murder
Alfonso Poncho Casso announces bid for Laredo Mayor
Alfonso Poncho Casso announces bid for Laredo Mayor
Funding for Iturbide Street Sign gets approved
Funding for Iturbide Street Sign gets approved

Latest News

UISD says student accidently took BB gun to elementary school
UISD says student accidentally took BB gun to elementary school
LULAC 12 to hold scholarship benefit dance
LULAC 12 to hold scholarship benefit dance
LULAC 12 to hold scholarship dance
LULAC 12 to hold scholarship benefit dance
Man shot by off-duty deputy at Houston-area restaurant
Man shot by off-duty deputy at Houston-area restaurant