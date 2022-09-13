VMT raises awareness on Childhood Cancer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Each year over 1,000 children, teens, and those younger than 20 years are diagnosed with cancer in Texas.

A Laredo school is making sure to spread awareness on that topic. September is designated as Childhood Cancer Awareness month. This week, Vidal M. Trevino School will hold several events to support those fighting it.

On Tuesday, they placed gold ribbons on the fence around the school. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, nearly 20% of children diagnosed will not survive it.

The school said it’s important to show their support and highlight the early signs to stop the spread of it.

