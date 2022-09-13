Webb County property tax decreases; property value goes up

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County property owners are expected to see a difference in their upcoming property tax bill.

Even though, Webb County Commissioners recommended to lower the tax rate this year to .38 per 100 dollars in value compared to last year’s .41, your tax bill total will be more.

Webb County Tax Assessor Patricia Barrera says property taxes went down two cents; however, the value of property has gone up to nearly 30 percent.

Barrera says homeowners should have received a letter in the mail notifying them about the value increase and had until May 16 to respond and protest.

“Then you have a hearing, then you can come to an agreement on the value. They will come down; you will go up and meet somewhere in the middle. Unfortunately, 90 percent of property owners did not open the letter or did not respond”, said Barrera.

Because evaluations are so high, the county is estimating to make around 200 million dollars in revenue.

