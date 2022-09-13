Webb County Sheriff’s Office to implement program to keep students safe

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Since the Uvalde tragedy, parents want to see more school security around campus. A new program, the first of its kind not only in Webb County but the state, could make a difference. It’s called Operation Safety Shield, founded by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says this would increase vigilance at all Webb County schools, but it wouldn’t just be his deputies on school grounds. He would like to include police, constables, and state agencies too.

Before this can happen, there is a challenge. Sheriff Cuellar says he is requesting funds from the government and congress to make this program a reality. Another challenge is actually getting law enforcement agencies to take part in this program. “They want to see the presence of law enforcement, so I challenge all law enforcement agencies to do their part to take care of our kids, walk with them in hallways, talk with the students. I challenge DPS, Laredo police, Border Patrol, all federal agencies to do their part to adopt a school,” said Cuellar.

Sheriff Cuellar says he will meet with local and state law enforcement to discuss it so students can have another shield while in school. He adds he wants parents to feel safe dropping their kids off and adds he hopes teachers can focus on their instruction this school year.

