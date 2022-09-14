2019 murder trial enters day two: Arrest video shown as evidence

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The trial for the man accused of breaking into a home, opening fire, and killing a man enters day two.

During the trial, video was shown of the arrest of Francisco Javier Santos.

He is accused of murdering a 66-year-old man back in 2019.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner and a DPS Trooper took the stand.

The first day of the trial ended with the testimony of two forensic scientist from the state.

Also, the brother of the victim took the stand Tuesday.

The trial continues in the 406th District Court.

