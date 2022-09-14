Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

2019 murder trial enters day two: Arrest video shown as evidence

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The trial for the man accused of breaking into a home, opening fire, and killing a man enters day two.

During the trial, video was shown of the arrest of Francisco Javier Santos.

He is accused of murdering a 66-year-old man back in 2019.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner and a DPS Trooper took the stand.

The first day of the trial ended with the testimony of two forensic scientist from the state.

Also, the brother of the victim took the stand Tuesday.

The trial continues in the 406th District Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police and FBI raid home in west Laredo
Officers respond to apparent FBI raid at West Laredo home
UISD says student accidently took BB gun to elementary school
UISD says student accidentally took BB gun to elementary school
Ismael Charles and Randy Capetillo
Shots fired call near Highway 59 results in two arrests
Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
Car accident generic
Multiple people injured in car accident near Bruni

Latest News

Operation Lone Star brings new K-9s to Webb County
Operation Lone Star brings new K-9s to Webb County
2019 murder trial enters day two
Diagnosing Alzheimer's Disease
Diagnosing Alzheimer’s Disease
Doctors Hospital raises awareness of prostate cancer