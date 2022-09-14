Another warm day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning we are in the middle of the week and the heat continues sunny skies with a high of 94.

Tonight mostly clear and warm a low of 74.

Don’t forget your umbrella because rain chance will be possible tomorrow into early next week .

These showers will be isolated to scattered some areas will remain dry.

Highs for the remainder of the week will be in the low to mid 90s.

Have a great day.

