Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty

Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) – A border patrol horse died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector.

Jayce, the agency’s mounted patrol partner, was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he came in contact with a downed power line.

The horse fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries. The rider was not hurt.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, Jayce served the agency “with honor for over 11 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD says student accidently took BB gun to elementary school
UISD says student accidentally took BB gun to elementary school
Laredo Police and FBI raid home in west Laredo
Apparent FBI raid at West Laredo home
Ismael Charles and Randy Capetillo
Shots fired call near Highway 59 results in two arrests
Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
Man shot by off-duty deputy at Houston-area restaurant
Man shot by off-duty deputy at Houston-area restaurant

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Ex-aide who alleged sexual harassment sues Andrew Cuomo
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Anti-virtual reality note included with package that exploded on college campus
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012.
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations