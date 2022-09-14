Shop Local
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue.

Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage.

Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

