Cardi B Donates $100K to her old Bronx middle school

(NBC) -Grammy award winning hip hop artist Cardi-B toured her former high school in the Bronx and announced a $100,000 donation to the school.

On Tuesday morning, the celebrity spoke to students at I.S. 232 about her journey in the New York City public school system and the importance of an education.

Cardi-B whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar plans to partner with an organization called Community Capacity Development where she will explore the opportunity to inspire younger generations through mentoring and providing opportunities for self-actualization.

New York City School Chancellor David Banks accompanied the hip hop artist on her.

