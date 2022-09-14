Diagnosing Alzheimer’s Disease

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Alzheimer’s disease is one that still remains incurable, but through ongoing studies and research, progress is being made with treatments that can slow down its progression.

The key is to get the person in to see their primary care physician early so that a diagnosis can be made and treatment can begin.

For many, this can be challenging as fear, lack of understanding and forgetfulness may keep patients away. So how does one get their loved one in to see their doctor? Local family medicine physician, Ramon De La Torre, says it’s a process that begins at home. “By the time they get to us, you’ll have sometimes some defensiveness regarding the diagnoses. You’ll see some hesitancy on behalf of the person who’s coming for evaluation and you’ll see some frustration on behalf of the family. The process is bridging that gap at first, helping them get to the thought that I’m not diagnosing you with this yet. We’re going to work it up to see what it is, and that’s really where it starts,” said. Dr. De La Torre.

He adds that with no exam available to positively diagnose Alzheimer’s, the condition is confirmed after ruling out other diseases that share similar symptoms.

