Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Diagnosing Alzheimer’s Disease

City announces elder health program
City announces elder health program(KGNS)
By Mindy Casso
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Alzheimer’s disease is one that still remains incurable, but through ongoing studies and research, progress is being made with treatments that can slow down its progression.

The key is to get the person in to see their primary care physician early so that a diagnosis can be made and treatment can begin.

For many, this can be challenging as fear, lack of understanding and forgetfulness may keep patients away. So how does one get their loved one in to see their doctor? Local family medicine physician, Ramon De La Torre, says it’s a process that begins at home. “By the time they get to us, you’ll have sometimes some defensiveness regarding the diagnoses. You’ll see some hesitancy on behalf of the person who’s coming for evaluation and you’ll see some frustration on behalf of the family. The process is bridging that gap at first, helping them get to the thought that I’m not diagnosing you with this yet. We’re going to work it up to see what it is, and that’s really where it starts,” said. Dr. De La Torre.

He adds that with no exam available to positively diagnose Alzheimer’s, the condition is confirmed after ruling out other diseases that share similar symptoms.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police and FBI raid home in west Laredo
Officers respond to apparent FBI raid at West Laredo home
UISD says student accidently took BB gun to elementary school
UISD says student accidentally took BB gun to elementary school
Ismael Charles and Randy Capetillo
Shots fired call near Highway 59 results in two arrests
Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
Car accident generic
Multiple people injured in car accident near Bruni

Latest News

Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Doctors Hospital raises awareness on Prostate Cancer
Doctors Hospital raises awareness of prostate cancer
Pet of the Week: Hercules
Pet of the Week: Hercules
Pet of the Week: Hercules
Pet of the Week: Hercules