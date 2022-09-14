Shop Local
Doctors Hospital raises awareness of prostate cancer

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness month and Doctors Hospital held an event to educate the community about the second most common cancer in men worldwide.

On Wednesday, September 14, doctors discussed prevention, risk factors, early detection, and treatment of prostate cancer. There was also free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screenings available for men ages 55 to 69.

A local hematologist-oncologist, Dr. Eduardo Miranda, said prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men here in Laredo. ”What we’re recommending is that men get checked or screened. It’s very simple. It’s just a blood test, beginning at age 50 or earlier if they have a family history. If they have relatives with prostate cancer, they can be checked even as early as 45, but typically at age 50, which is when a man should be doing at least an annual physical examination which would include a test for prostate cancer,” said Dr. Miranda.

When prostate cancer spreads past the prostate into other parts of the body, it can often be treated with hormone therapy. The local medical community says they have the means to treat prostate cancer if detected early or late.

