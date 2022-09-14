Investigation continues after student ‘accidentally’ takes BB gun to school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after parents raised concerns about a student accidentally taking a BB gun to a United ISD elementary school.

UISD school officials say random reviews of backpacks will start happening at Nye Elementary which is where the incident took place last week. They ask parents and guardians to sit down with their children and teenagers to check their backpacks.

Law enforcement and administrators with the district continue to investigate the incident after parents raised concerns that the BB gun was pointed at students. Annette Perez, UISD’s director of discipline management and student relations, said, ”The video has been reviewed. At this time, based on the video footage, we cannot determine whether that happened or not. So, therefore, administration and law enforcement are going to be speaking to individual students to determine what exactly happened.”

The child involved in the incident could face more disciplinary actions if the ongoing investigation reveals the student took more drastic actions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.