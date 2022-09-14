Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Kidney transplant clinic reopens in Laredo

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients await organ transplants in the U.S. and for two years, many of them had their services moved out of Laredo.

Finding no specialist in town and having to travel outside the city for medical care is a story many patients in Laredo face every day, but now, some of them got a sigh of relief.

Grace Snyder, a transplant nephrologist said, “We are reopening the kidney transplant clinic here [in Laredo]. It’s going to be a service we offer to Laredoans, which offers unprecedented access to transplantation which we didn’t previously have.”

After a two-year closure due to the COVID pandemic, the transplant clinic is now taking patients again for pre and post-kidney transplant care. It’s something that brings great joy for patients who say traveling for care is never an easy trip. Hector Rocha says this reopening brings nothing but good news for him and many in his same situation. “They’re all going to be very helpful, it’s going to help me and my budget also. Hopefully, anytime I need some kind of work or service, I’ll be here all the time before and after surgery,” said Rocha.

Mayor Pete Saenz encourages people to become organ donors and save lives. “I would ask Laredoans to touch your hearts and if the calling is that you’d be a donor, then please inscribe,” said Saenz.

The University Health Transplant Institute says the average wait time for a kidney transplant is from five to seven years. If you are over 21 and under 70 years and want to become a donor, you can contact the transplant institute at 888-336-9633.

The transplant clinic is located in Laredo Medical Center at 4151 Jamie Zapata Memorial Hwy Suite 101.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police and FBI raid home in west Laredo
Officers respond to apparent FBI raid at West Laredo home
UISD says student accidently took BB gun to elementary school
UISD says student accidentally took BB gun to elementary school
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Ismael Charles and Randy Capetillo
Shots fired call near Highway 59 results in two arrests
Car accident generic
Multiple people injured in car accident near Bruni

Latest News

UISD, LISD provide human sexuality lessons amid teen pregnancy increase
UISD, LISD provide human sexuality lessons amid teen pregnancy increase
UISD, LISD provide human sexuality lessons amid teen pregnancy increase
UISD, LISD provide human sexuality lessons amid teen pregnancy increase
Kidney transplant clinic reopens in Laredo
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast