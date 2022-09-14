Kidney transplant clinic reopens in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients await organ transplants in the U.S. and for two years, many of them had their services moved out of Laredo.

Finding no specialist in town and having to travel outside the city for medical care is a story many patients in Laredo face every day, but now, some of them got a sigh of relief.

Grace Snyder, a transplant nephrologist said, “We are reopening the kidney transplant clinic here [in Laredo]. It’s going to be a service we offer to Laredoans, which offers unprecedented access to transplantation which we didn’t previously have.”

After a two-year closure due to the COVID pandemic, the transplant clinic is now taking patients again for pre and post-kidney transplant care. It’s something that brings great joy for patients who say traveling for care is never an easy trip. Hector Rocha says this reopening brings nothing but good news for him and many in his same situation. “They’re all going to be very helpful, it’s going to help me and my budget also. Hopefully, anytime I need some kind of work or service, I’ll be here all the time before and after surgery,” said Rocha.

Mayor Pete Saenz encourages people to become organ donors and save lives. “I would ask Laredoans to touch your hearts and if the calling is that you’d be a donor, then please inscribe,” said Saenz.

The University Health Transplant Institute says the average wait time for a kidney transplant is from five to seven years. If you are over 21 and under 70 years and want to become a donor, you can contact the transplant institute at 888-336-9633.

The transplant clinic is located in Laredo Medical Center at 4151 Jamie Zapata Memorial Hwy Suite 101.

