Laredo Police and FBI raid home in west Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A large number of law enforcement officers including Laredo Police and SWAT are searching a home in west Laredo.

The incident happened at around 8 a.m. neighbors say FBI agents arrived at a home at the 2000 block of West Anna.

Neighbors say they thought they heard bullets, but it was just a device that was used to enter the home.

Authorities are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area while they investigate.

