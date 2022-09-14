Shop Local
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo Police Department Sergeant finds himself in trouble with the law over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at around 1:22 a.m.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sgt. Roberto Fernandez, 52, was pulled over by a DPS trooper on Bob Bullock Loop.

The trooper stated the driver of the Chevrolet pick up was stopped for a traffic violation.

The trooper stated Fernandez showed “signs of impairment.”

Fernandez was asked to step out of the vehicle, which he complied, the trooper then asked Fernandez to take a standard field sobriety test, to which he did not grant consent.

The trooper searched Fernandez’s vehicle and found an open alcoholic beverage.

He was then placed under arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated- 1st offense (open container).

Fernandez refused consent to take a breath specimen.

He was taken to the Webb County jail.

Fernandez is a 20-year veteran of the Laredo Police Department, has been placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

