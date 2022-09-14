Multiple false alarms reported at Texas schools

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials in Texas say that threats at multiple schools across the state were determined to be false.

From Houston to Dallas, Austin and even Waco; school districts and local law enforcement agencies responded to various false calls and unfounded threats Tuesday afternoon.

The Thorndale Independent School District in Milam County said it canceled classes on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after threatening comments were made on social media.

Police in Dallas say a 911 call was made about a reported active shooter at Lincoln High School.

After clearing the campus, police said there was no threat.

Authorities gave the “All clear” after a false report of an active shooter at Waco High School.

