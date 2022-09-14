Shop Local
Multiple people injured in car accident near Bruni

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - An accident is reported near Bruni Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the incident happened near the checkpoint on 359.

They say a vehicle tried to go around the checkpoint, avoid authorities and crashed.

A total of six people were thrown from the vehicles due to the impact of the crash.

Five people were taken to an area hospital, and one was airlifted.

No word at this time on where the sixth person was taken.

