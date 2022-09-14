Operation Lone Star brings new K-9s to Webb County

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As human smuggling cases continue to rise, the Texas Department of Public Safety has implemented a new tool for Operation Lone Star.

Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between troopers and the Texas military department to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Troopers are now starting to use man’s best friend to help take a bite out of crime.

The K-9 officers are roughly new in Webb County, and they started their duties just last month.

The K-9′s only serve one purpose which is tracking humans.

The K-9 officers can track a person’s smell over long distances.

DPS Troopers say they are very beneficial when they are involved in people escaping from vehicles and escaping into the brush.

Sergeant Erick Estrada with DPS says the dogs are an extra pair of eyes and ears to help assist with Operation Loen Star to halt illegal immigration.

“This will supplement the work that these troopers are doing out here for Operation Lone Star”, Said Sgt. Estrada. “Not only are these dogs helping us find fugitives, but they are also aiding us in rescue missions, so they are very beneficial to the OLS program and also to any other law enforcement who are needing these services they are available to them as well.”

Estrada says with the help of all the different tools the department has arrested over 300,000 undocumented immigrants.

During the arrests, K-9s have been able to help troopers identify the location.

Climate and weather impact these K-9s’ operations since odor can evaporate due to the heat.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, our Lisely Garza as more on this special report and gets an inside looking into the training these K-9 officers go through.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.