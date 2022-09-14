Pet of the Week: Hercules
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a family for little Hercules, Hercules!
Hercules is a one-year-old Dobermann-Pitbull mix and loves to share the love.
While he may look like a full-grown dog, he is still a little puppy, so he has plenty of energy and love to give.
Any chance he will get he will hug you with both his paws.
He is also well-trained and will listen to commands.
If you would like to adopt Hercules, you can call LACS at 956-625-1860.
The facility is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 pm.
