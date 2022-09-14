Potential options at the border in case railroad strike happens

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local expert on commerce spoke about the impact the possible railroad strike could have on the border.

IBC executive vice president Gerald Schwebel explained that there are about 12 unions involved along with a presidential advisory board appointed to work with them to find a resolution. If there is no solution, it would add to the current inflation problem by putting a hurdler in the supply chain.

Schwebel says there are options available if a strike does go through, especially pertaining to the border. ”There is a bright side to this. There are options besides the United States’ west coast and that is Mexico and ports like Lazaro Cardenas or Manzanillo. The options, as they’ve been in the past when there’ve been similar union strikes on the west coast, especially those seaports, would be Mexico eventually transporting it from ship, to rail, or eventually also by truck that comes through the port of Laredo,” said Schwebel.

Schwebel says it’s possible that there could be a 30-day extension for more dialogue.

