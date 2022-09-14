Shooting in Chicago’s Washington Park leaves two dead, and others injured
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, IL . (KGNS) - Two people are killed, and several others are injured in a shooting in Chicago Tuesday evening.
Police say it happened in Washington Park after a quarrel between two groups led to a shootout.
Witnesses reported hearing nearly 30 rounds of gunfire.
The shooting victims were transported to a hospital by ambulance.
One is listed in fair-to-serious condition, and the others in serious-to-critical condition.
As of late Tuesday evening, police had no motive for the shooting and no one in custody.
