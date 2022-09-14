Shop Local
A slight chance of scattered showers

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere is becoming a tad more moist than during the last several days. This will bring a slight chance of a scattered afternoon shower with daytime heating and the sea breeze during the next several afternoons. Most places most of the time will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be typical of September, in the 90′s.

