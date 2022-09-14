Shop Local
Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -At least one person is taken to the hospital after an accident in central Laredo

A grey SUV Toyota and a black Mercedes collided at the corner of Calton and Marcella Street

Laredo Police and Fire officials arrived at the scene to help those involved in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35 causes closures
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
UISD says student accidentally took BB gun to elementary school
Jury selection underway for man accused of 2019 murder
Alfonso Poncho Casso announces bid for Laredo Mayor
Alfonso Poncho Casso announces bid for Laredo Mayor

UISD uniform grace period set to expire next week
Webb County Sheriff's Office to implement program to keep students safe
Tax Assessor Collector's Office looking to add five more positions