Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -At least one person is taken to the hospital after an accident in central Laredo

A grey SUV Toyota and a black Mercedes collided at the corner of Calton and Marcella Street

Laredo Police and Fire officials arrived at the scene to help those involved in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.