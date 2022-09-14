UISD, LISD provide human sexuality lessons amid teen pregnancy increase

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas, West Virginia, Alabama, and Oklahoma have the highest number of teen pregnancies in the country, but what are our local school districts doing to lower the numbers?

Martha Gutierrez is a mother of three who makes sure she’s involved in her children’s lives and their mental well-being, but most importantly, sexual education. She knows she can’t do it alone.

As teen pregnancy numbers soar across the state, local school districts, like UISD, are making sure their students are well-informed and provide services for teen parents.

Jose Briones, UISD’s middle school athletic coordinator said, “we require to teach it through our senate bill, so it is a requirement. We do follow our Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), and we align with the education code.”

Juan Botello who is UISD’s high school athletic coordinator said the district also provides support for teenage parents. “We have had teen moms and dads, but UISD has the Pregnancy, Education, and Parenting (PEP) program during school time as they help out to continue their education and not miss classes even if they are pregnant,” said Botello.

According to the CDC, in 2020, Texas was among the top ten states in the U.S. that have the highest teen birth rate. Part of the state board of education’s TEKS requires school districts across the state to have students learn health-related topics in schools.

Roxanne Robledo, UISD’s elementary athletic coordinator, says students of all ages can voluntarily sign up for these lessons. However, parents would need to sign in a special waiver. “Parents have 14 days prior to the actual lessons minimum. The parents will receive a list of the topics the student will learn and the parent will check if they want their son to opt-in to the lesson or not,” said Robledo.

UISD is not the only district that also follows these rules. In a statement, LISD says they also follow the state board of education with their guidelines to let parents choose to opt-in or out of these lesson plans.

As the districts continue to provide sexual education for its students, Martha Gutierrez, the mother of three, says these lessons will help kids to learn about their bodies and their futures.

UISD says some of the courses they provide middle and high school students range from mental wellness to body decision-making to drugs and alcohol consumption.

