40 bus driver positions available at UISD

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is looking for 40 bus driver positions to fill.

Transportation director for UISD Joe Aranda says people who apply must be over 18 and have the proper licenses to operate a bus. He says the district is willing to help qualified people meet some of those demands. ”We want to let the public know that we have training available and is being provided by the transportation department of the school district. We also want everybody to know that the opportunity to work with the district is really a very good opportunity,” Aranda said.

The job is full-time with benefits.

