Closing arguments begin in 2019 murder trial

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Closing arguments begin the murder trial of a man accused of a 2019 murder. Francisco Javier Santos’ defense is saying the shooting was in self-defense.

This morning, his defense called Francisco’s mother and brother to the stand. They also called an expert witness on the stand. The trial began on Tuesday. The state alleges Santos broke into a home, opened fire, and shot a 66-year-old man.

The trial continues in the 406th district court.

