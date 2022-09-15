El Salvador consulate celebrates their Independence Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - El Salvador is celebrating their Independence Day today as they’ve been free for over 200 years.

Fatima Flores with the El Salvador consulate says their operations have grown as they’ve helped close to 500 from El Salvador. Yesterday, the consulate hosted a celebration to mark the occasion with their traditional dish of pupusa.

Flores said, “Our job as representatives of our government it’s being able to let our people know that even if they are far away, there is a piece of their traditions and celebrations here in town. And that’s why yesterday we held a celebration with our community here in Laredo so that they could revive those patriotic celebrations.”

Flores shares she would like to remind the community there is a consulate here in Laredo. They are located at 6010 McPherson Road.

