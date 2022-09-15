Shop Local
EPA to hold public meeting in Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is invited to voice their concerns regarding the potential toxicity in our city known as ethylene oxide.

On Thursday afternoon, the City of Laredo District Seven Councilmember Vanessa Perez along with the Clean Air Laredo Coalition will hold a community meeting with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The meeting will take place at the TAMIU Center for the Fine and Performing Arts from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on how to register for the event, click here.

EPA to hold public meeting in Laredo(City of Laredo)

