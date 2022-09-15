Shop Local
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hit-and-run accident was reported in north Laredo.

Shortly after 9 a.m., video surveillance caught a truck with a trailer bed attached to it going into the KGNS parking lot, crashing into two of our employees’ vehicles, and driving away.

If you have any information on this vehicle, you are asked to call Laredo police at 956-795-2800.

