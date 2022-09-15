Mother of Gracy Espinoza continues to demand justice 2 years later

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo mother continues to demand justice for the death of her daughter as well as her unborn child two years later.

Last week marked the two-year anniversary of the death of 19-year-old Gracy Espinoza after her body was found gruesomely murdered near a Laredo park. Gracy’s boyfriend at the time Joel David Chavez was arrested nearly a year after her death back in 2021.

While Chavez has been out on bond since September of last year, Gracy’s mother Mayra Rivera continues to demand justice. “We need to wait until we find out what is happening because apparently on October 9th there is going to be a court hearing but we don’t know if it’s going to be face-to-face or online. There is also a possibility that we have to wait another six months or more and I don’t think that’s fair,” said Rivera.

A KGNS team member reached out to the district attorney’s office for a status update on the case but they have not responded at this time.

