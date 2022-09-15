Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Preparations for ‘El Grito’ are underway in Laredo

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After two years, a celebration is back. “El Grito” celebrates Mexican independence and also Hispanic heritage in downtown Laredo.

It will happen across the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo at the El Portal plaza. Earlier today, crews were putting up banners and a stage turning El Portal into the colors of the Mexican flag.

If you are heading your way around the area, be very mindful that there will traffic, so you better pack your patience. Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said, “we’ll have ample police presence just to be on the lookout. Go with plenty of time, no rushing. This is kind of the first ‘grito’ that was made about two years after the restrictions, so it’s going to get packed. We highly recommend to people that are going out there to have plenty amount of time and find parking. All these other options are available to you to find a good parking place.”

At the event, there will be performances by TAMIU ballet folklorico and mariachi. The festivities will start at El Portal at 6 p.m. and will last all the way through 9:30 p.m. Parking spots are available, but remember, they are limited.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police and FBI raid home in west Laredo
Officers respond to apparent FBI raid at West Laredo home
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Car accident generic
Multiple people injured in car accident near Bruni
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.

Latest News

United High School to host city-wide chess tournament
United High School to host city-wide chess tournament
United High School to host city-wide chess tournament
United High School to host city-wide chess tournament
Roque Vela, Jr. announces bid for mayor
Roque Vela, Jr. announces bid for mayor
Roque Vela, Jr. announces bid for mayor
Roque Vela, Jr. announces bid for mayor