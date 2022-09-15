Preparations for ‘El Grito’ are underway in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After two years, a celebration is back. “El Grito” celebrates Mexican independence and also Hispanic heritage in downtown Laredo.

It will happen across the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo at the El Portal plaza. Earlier today, crews were putting up banners and a stage turning El Portal into the colors of the Mexican flag.

If you are heading your way around the area, be very mindful that there will traffic, so you better pack your patience. Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said, “we’ll have ample police presence just to be on the lookout. Go with plenty of time, no rushing. This is kind of the first ‘grito’ that was made about two years after the restrictions, so it’s going to get packed. We highly recommend to people that are going out there to have plenty amount of time and find parking. All these other options are available to you to find a good parking place.”

At the event, there will be performances by TAMIU ballet folklorico and mariachi. The festivities will start at El Portal at 6 p.m. and will last all the way through 9:30 p.m. Parking spots are available, but remember, they are limited.

