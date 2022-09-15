Roque Vela, Jr. announces bid for mayor

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another candidate has made his mayoral run official, and he is no stranger to Laredo’s city hall. Former councilmember Roque Vela, Jr. has tossed his name into the race. The Laredo native made the announcement last night during a bowling tournament at his business Pla-Mor.

Vela has been a businessman for over 20 years and served as district five’s council member from 2012 to 2016. He says his experience in both positions will help him make a change if elected mayor. “Those experiences I will be bringing as a mayor to make sure our city is running in a fiscally responsible manner and make sure we are leading by example. A lot of that is missing in the city of Laredo and within the city council. There is no leadership making sure they are going to work each day and we are going bring that same exact attitude,” said Vela.

In 2018, Vela ran for election for mayor of Laredo and lost in the general runoff election.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.