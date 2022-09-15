Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning it is Thursday September 15th El Dia del Grito a day many will be celebrating and if you were wondering how the day will be there’s a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

These showers will be possible if sea breeze moves inland and it will be isolated to scattered some spots will remain rain free.

Today a high of 94 with partly sunny skies .

The rain chances don’t stop they continue into early next week .

Highs will be in the mid 90s for the reminder of the week but with humidity increasing it will feel like the triple digits .

Have a great day.

