Two undocumented immigrants apprehended near Bridge One

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of men from the other side of the border are caught by the downtown area.

According to a KGNS crew member, a couple of apparent undocumented immigrants were taken into custody near Bridge One on Thursday just before noon.

The men allegedly evaded authorities; however, Border Patrol was able to capture them and take them into custody.

