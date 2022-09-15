Two undocumented immigrants apprehended near Bridge One
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of men from the other side of the border are caught by the downtown area.
According to a KGNS crew member, a couple of apparent undocumented immigrants were taken into custody near Bridge One on Thursday just before noon.
The men allegedly evaded authorities; however, Border Patrol was able to capture them and take them into custody.
