Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Typical September Weather Next Several Days

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Temperatures will be close to average for mid September during the 7 day forecast period. There is sufficient moisture in the atmosphere for isolated showers with the heating of the day and the afternoon sea breeze ‚but no obvious weather system that could produce widespread showers. Most places most of the time will be dry. Temperatures will be typical of mid September with mid 90’s during the afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police and FBI raid home in west Laredo
Officers respond to apparent FBI raid at West Laredo home
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Car accident generic
Multiple people injured in car accident near Bruni
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.

Latest News

Partly Sunny
Slight Chance of rain
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
A slight chance of scattered showers
weather forecast 9/14
weather forecast 9/14
Humid and sunny.
Another warm day