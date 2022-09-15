Typical September Weather Next Several Days

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Temperatures will be close to average for mid September during the 7 day forecast period. There is sufficient moisture in the atmosphere for isolated showers with the heating of the day and the afternoon sea breeze ‚but no obvious weather system that could produce widespread showers. Most places most of the time will be dry. Temperatures will be typical of mid September with mid 90’s during the afternoon.

