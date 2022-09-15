UISD police ask parents to help keep students safe by staying vigilant of their kids

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a week since a student from Nye Elementary took a BB gun to school.

We have learned it was a 9-year-old who will not be prosecuted and can’t face criminal charges. That’s because a child must be 10 years and older to be considered a juvenile.

United ISD police say the situation was handled administratively by the school after the bus turned around and later Laredo police got involved. They recovered the item and confirm it was in fact a BB gun. The district says the BB gun was checked for pellets and stated it was not loaded.

The district says they’ve had other students take prohibited materials on campus.

Parents are questioning the school’s security, but the district says parents should help them. Sylvia Abrego with the UISD police department said, “it’s very easy to blame everything on school officials and the police department, but we need the parents’ help to check their backpacks.”

UISD explains their campuses have many entrances for students, which are secured by teachers who only let students in. The police department says if they made all students go through the metal detectors, it would create delays and lines outside the school. “Metal detectors are very sensitive. As a matter of fact, they do pick up on cellphones, and on belt buckles, so it would be very time-consuming to check every individual child that goes in, especially in the morning,” said Abrego.

This school year so far, they have had 3 to 4 incidents of students taking weapons on campus. “We have found weapons on other occasions in different schools, at the middle school, and at the high school level. The situation that we’ve come across is that the children are telling us that their parents are telling them to bring it to school to keep them safe,” Abrego said. She adds that she understands families want their kids to defend themselves. However, school authorities say taking matters into their own hands is not the answer.

Rene De La Vina, the local president of Laredo United TSTA said, “that’s not the right way. That’s the wrong way. A child will never know when to use it, or when not to use it. That’s just dangerous. You’re playing with fire there. De La Vina hopes this situation brings parents and kids closer and pushes parents to educate their children on the dangers of weapons and to not take them to school.

“The parents need to be more involved with their children and make sure that they check their backpacks before they go to school,” said De La Vina.

UISD police ask students to report any suspicious activity. They also ask parents and the community to stay vigilant and to call them to report any issues. You can call the department at 956-473-6361. They are open 24 hours.

