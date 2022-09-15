Shop Local
United High School to host city-wide chess tournament

By Mindy Casso
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United High School is hosting a city-wide chess tournament. It’s taking place this Saturday, September 17 at Border Bingo.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the first round kicking off at 10 a.m. There will be categories for kindergarten through 12th grade unrated and rated.

All ages are invited to participate. The fee is only $10. For more information, you can contact the chess sponsor, Mr. Nunez at 744-0403.

