Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold Share-A-Bear Drive

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help a child in need by donating a stuffed teddy bear.

The sheriff’s Office will be holding its ninth annual Share-A-Bear event where they will collect plush donations from the community.

The items collected will go to a child who might be a victim of a possible crime.

Authorities believe whenever a child experiences any type of loss or trauma, a stuffed animal provides them with comfort.

The sheriff’s office will be setting up booths for arts and crafts and several other activities for the family to enjoy.

All they ask is that the community donate a teddy bear.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mall Del Norte in front of Build-A-Bear.

