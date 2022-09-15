Woman who lost home, husband in fire asks community for help

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s new information on a house fire from two weeks ago that claimed a life and left a family in mourning. Now, the widow is still trying to pick up the pieces.

You might remember, that the fire happened around 1:30 on the morning of September 5. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 4600 block of Acerra Lane.

One man, identified as 66-year-old Daniel Pachuca, died in the fire. His widow, Clara Muzquiz says her husband died of smoke inhalation. She says she’s thankful for the donations she has received from friends and the community, as well as the aid from the Red Cross which was used to cover funeral expenses for her late husband.

But now, she says she needs help on how to move forward with her burned home. She’s asking for help cleaning up the charred remains. ”What I want is for someone to clean my yard, to clean everything up -- mostly because it’s in the way of students trying to get to school. Animals could start taking shelter in there. So that’s what I’m asking for, for clean-up help, above all,” said Muzquiz.

The widow is also asking if any animal care organizations would like to take her surviving pets since she, unfortunately, can no longer care for them. If you would like to help, you can call 956-774-6374.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

