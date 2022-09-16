Border Region to hold Walk to Prevent Suicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is hosting a walk to raise awareness on suicide prevention, as September highlights the importance of taking care of mental health.

This Saturday, September 17, Border Region Behavioral Health Center invites the community to join them for a ‘Walk to Prevent Suicide’.

The event kicks off at eight in the morning at 1500 Pappas Street.

Volunteers are welcome and will receive 20 community service hours for participating.

A health fair will follow the walk to share resources available to the community.

