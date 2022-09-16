Shop Local
City announces return of 5K Run on the Runway(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Next month Laredoans will be able to lace up their shoes for another chance to run the runway!

The City of Laredo will be hosting its second annual 5K Run and walk on the runway.

This year’s prize is a trip for two to Mexico City for the overall male and female winner.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the signature flight support building located at 4805 Maher Avenue.

All the proceeds from the run will go to youth sports camp scholarships.

