Freedom Elementary Celebrates 16 de Septiembre

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Students over at Freedom Elementary dressed in red, white and green in celebration of Dieciseis de Septiembre also known as Mexican Independence Day.

On Friday morning students and teachers marched down the halls to show off their dresses and outfits inspired by the Mexican holiday.

Students had the opportunity to learn about the Mexican traditions and culture through several activities including dressing up in traditional Mexican attire.

Second grade teacher Francisco Lara says it’s important to teach the students the history of their heritage.

“The students need to be aware of where their ancestors came from where other people, our founders our important figures came from and why we celebrate this day. Just like the United States we our independence, Mexico also has their Independence Day which is today,” said Lara.

Mr. Lara had their students create a crown with different pictures to portray Mexico’s independence.

