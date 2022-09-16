Golden Heart Project helps children battling cancer in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Schools around town are turning gold and yellow all for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Kids have shared their stories in hopes to inspire parents to get their children checked.

Being diagnosed with cancer is something no one ever wants to hear, especially children and their parents.

It’s a difficult journey that both the parents and children face; one of the challenges is finding specialized care for it.

Local cancer patient Kiana Rendon believes that there should be more help for children in Laredo because there isn’t much, they can do to help treat them, which is why a lot of families travel out of town.

Janee Nunez was diagnosed with cancer herself which inspired her to create an organization to help children going through it in Laredo, it’s called the Golden Heart Project.

“We host events for the children. We want to remind not just the child, but their siblings, their parents, that they are not alone. As families, like I said, when one is diagnosed it’s not just the child, but the family is diagnosed as well”, said Nunez.

The children say meeting others in the same situation as them has made this journey much easier.

Seeing the amount of support they give, and spreading awareness, and meeting other people that experienced battles like me, I just felt grateful and happy”, said Michael Leija.

Golden Warriors say awareness is extremely important as there is still much to be done locally.

“I think they should really work on having a children’s hospital here, especially for us cancer patients”, said Rendon.

“There is no pediatric oncology care here in Laredo. I know that it is a goal, it is something that locally would benefit these families”, said Nunez.

The Golden Heart invites the community this Sunday to the 4 by 4 ride.

