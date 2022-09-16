Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you see a large crowd of first responders near the Laredo International Airport in the coming weeks, the staff is advising the public not to be alarmed; it’s all part of a safety drill.

The airport will be conducting its Tri Annual Disaster Drill in the next couple of weeks.

The training takes place every three years, and it consists of how quickly the emergency is identified, categorized, and responded to.

With new staff coming and going, the airport says they want their crew to be up to date with all safety protocols.

For example, every year they go through different scenarios.

The airport police say these year’s drill will be highly visible.

“This year we have an aircraft coming into land, because of the wildlife it ingests some birds in the air causing the engines to catch on fire. So, the aircraft comes down and crashes on one of our runaways”, said Francisco Javier De Hoyos with the Laredo Airport Police.

The airport reminds the public that this is just a scenario that staff will be practicing so the public is asked to stay away.

The drill is expected to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

