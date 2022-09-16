Shop Local
Laredo celebrates Mexican Independence Day

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the coronavirus, an annual tradition is back in full force!

The Mexican Consulate celebrated the annual El Grito event in downtown Laredo Thursday night; however, this year was different compared to other years.

The festivities played out at a new location.

Families around town once again celebrated the Mexican independence out in the streets with tacos, aguas frescas and even traditional folklorico dances.

These were some of the things at the El Grito Festival Thursday night.

Carlos Gonzalez with the Mexican Consulate in Laredo says the event helps connect people with their Mexican roots.

“We are friends of the US, we only want to be proud of both sides and to invite people to be proud of their Mexican origin”, said Gonzalez.

He says nights like ‘El Grito” are a symbol of the connection Laredo has to the neighboring country of Mexico.

It allows Laredoans to celebrate without having to cross the border county. “It’s important that they know that their Cinco de Mayo is not our Independence Day, it’s a very important festivity, but it’s importance through in the U.S. and was adopted in Mexico but it’s the other way around”, said Gonzalez.

The consulate says hosting the El Grito event at El Portal Plaza was for better accessibility to who are already in town and others who might be using the bridge.

