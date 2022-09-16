Laredo Police adds 16 new cadets to the force

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A law enforcement family continues to grow as the Laredo Police Department added 16 new cadets to the force.

One of them is Officer David Ryan Larrañaga who says his journey was hard work and challenging but, in the end, it was all worth it.

“My family was there to support me along the way, my wife, and a friend who’s also a police officer. There were long nights of no sleep, waking up very early, a lot of studying and things of that nature. It’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears in the end” said Larrañaga

Family and friends accompanied the new law enforcement officers on the special occasion.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Treviño says one of the main reasons they are recruiting new cadet is because some of their own are retiring and they need to fill the empty seats.

“It is always important to fill those vacancies to fill them up through retirement or through new positions that are available, so we work with the regional police academy to fill those slots and get them in as quickly as possible to be able to assist and serve the community”, said Chief Treviño.

If people are interested in joining the police force, there is still a chance to submit their applications but there are a limited number of applicants.

The process of getting in the police academy is a lengthy one; however, the now graduated officer Larrañaga says, if you put effort into getting in the academy and study hard, anything is possible.

“Keep pushing study and hit the books, listen to the instructors. There is a method to every madness, and they just need to look up, chin high, keep looking forward and keep struggling”, said Larrañaga.

Chief Trevino says people can submit their applications this month.

However, applicants need to go through background checks as well as undergo a psychological & polygraph examination as well as other tests.

