Library to hold ‘Green Light to Green Life’ event

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center and the Laredo Public Library is inviting the community to get educated on some of the environmental issues we are facing.

This Saturday, the RGISC and Laredo Library will present the Green Light to Green Life Program.

The public is invited to find out environmental matters and the climate crisis.

The meeting will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. at the Joe Guerra library on Calton Road.

The meeting is taking place in the multi-purpose room and it’s open to the public.

Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Laredo Police and FBI raid home in west Laredo
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Laredo Police adds 16 new cadets to the force
Golden Heart Project helps children battling cancer in Laredo
Laredo Police officers sworn in
