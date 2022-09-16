Library to hold ‘Green Light to Green Life’ event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center and the Laredo Public Library is inviting the community to get educated on some of the environmental issues we are facing.

This Saturday, the RGISC and Laredo Library will present the Green Light to Green Life Program.

The public is invited to find out environmental matters and the climate crisis.

The meeting will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. at the Joe Guerra library on Calton Road.

The meeting is taking place in the multi-purpose room and it’s open to the public.