Mexico celebrates the Cry of Independence

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 140,000 people joined Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to celebrate “The cry of independence,” on Thursday marking the country’s separation from Spain.

Celebrations included chanting, fireworks and a concert which attracted thousands of people eager to celebrate after the pandemic.

Celebrations went into Friday morning and included the popular Mexican band Tigres Del Norte.

This annual celebration of independence helped spawn Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States, which also started on Thursday and runs through Oct. 15.

