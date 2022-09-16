Partly sunny

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s Friday a warm start to your day then it will become hot in the afternoon a high of 96 but feeling like 102.

Chance of rain in the afternoon hours will be possible if sea breeze moves inland .

Showers will be isolated and some spots will remain dry.

The rain chance continue for the weekend and early next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s and lows in the upper70s.

Have a great Friday.

