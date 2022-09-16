Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities searched a home and found thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Hector Jesus Martinez-Gomez in the case.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at around 4:30 p.m. when the sheriff’s office narcotics unit along with the DEA searched an apartment at the 3900 block of Barcelona Avenue that was suspected of storing drugs.

When investigators approached the home the smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.

Martinez-Gomez gave consent for authorities to search the property.

During their search, authorities found 624 grams of cocaine, one pound of marijuana along with smoking pipes, scales, and baggies.

The cocaine had a street value of $30,500, the marijuana estimated $2,500 and the crack cocaine was valued at $650.

Martinez-Gomez was arrested for possession of controlled substance felony 1 and tampering with physical evidence felony 3.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Laredo Police and FBI raid home in west Laredo
Officers respond to apparent FBI raid at West Laredo home
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Latest News

City of Laredo announces return of 5K Run on the Runway
City announces return of 5K Run on the Runway
City of Laredo announces return of 5K Run on the Runway
Freedom Elementary Celebrates 16 de Septiembre
Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future