Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities searched a home and found thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Hector Jesus Martinez-Gomez in the case.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at around 4:30 p.m. when the sheriff’s office narcotics unit along with the DEA searched an apartment at the 3900 block of Barcelona Avenue that was suspected of storing drugs.

When investigators approached the home the smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.

Martinez-Gomez gave consent for authorities to search the property.

During their search, authorities found 624 grams of cocaine, one pound of marijuana along with smoking pipes, scales, and baggies.

The cocaine had a street value of $30,500, the marijuana estimated $2,500 and the crack cocaine was valued at $650.

Martinez-Gomez was arrested for possession of controlled substance felony 1 and tampering with physical evidence felony 3.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail.

